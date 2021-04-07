INDEPENDENCE — The Independence State Airport was one of more than a dozen airports throughout Oregon that will receive a share of about $10.3 million in federal grants for improvements that include better preparation for winter weather, runway repairs, improved guidance systems, perimeter fencing and more.

According to a press release from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, $588,000 in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds is being distributed to the Independence State Airport, through the Oregon Department of Aviation, to install perimeter fencing.

“Oregonians living and working in communities large and small need safe and modern airport services for commerce that supports local jobs as well as for quality-of-life,” Wyden said. “The importance of federal investments in infrastructure like these local airports is especially crucial when Oregon small businesses and families are working hard to weather the economic fallout from this public health crisis.”

Merkley add the airport have a critical function in keeping communities connected and shipping and receiving products, including vaccines, possible.

“I’m grateful for this funding, which will help us make our airports more efficient and better prepared when the weather throws us a curveball,” said Merkley. “I will continue to do all that I can to secure similar investments for infrastructure projects throughout Oregon to support the health, economies, and overall well-being of our communities.”