New Indy Officer

The City of Independence recently hired Gregorio Herrera as its newest full-time officer for the Independence Police Department. He was sworn in by Mayor John McArdle at the April 12 City Council meeting. Herrera first served the Independence Police Department in 2019 as a practicum student while attending Western Oregon University and later became a reserve officer in December of 2020. In February this year, Herrera was selected as the top candidate during the city’s hiring process. Currently, he is in field training and scheduled to attend the Oregon Police Academy in August.

Tags

