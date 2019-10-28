INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council voted on Oct. 8 to purchase a new building to house the Independence Heritage Museum.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29 they will vote on whether to take out a $650,000 loan to pay for it.

The cost for the building at 281 Second St. is $425,000.

“We will have additional costs to make it fully ADA-compliant,” said Tom Pessemier, city manager.

That, combined with moving costs, could raise the total cost to as much as $650,000, he said.

There will be some money generated from the sale of the existing building, at 112 S. 3rd St., “but that revenue is difficult to calculate,” Pessemier said in a memo to the council.

City staff had intended to sell some other property to help pay for the new building, but discovered they are unable to that due to a previous agreement.

Finance director Gloria Butsch said the city wants to take out a 10-year loan but will make sure they can pay it off earlier without penalty.

This purchase was not in planned in the 2019-20 capital improvement plan (CIP) or the 2019-20 budget and will require a supplemental budget.

According to a resolution in the Oct. 29 city council packet, “the city’s financial advisor, John Peterson from Piper Jaffrey, is processing a (request for proposals) for a bank loan, which will be the lowest cost option for financing.”

At the Oct. 8 meeting, Councilor Marilyn Morton asked Butsch if she felt comfortable with the move.

“I do,” Butsch said. “And it has a lot to do with our history in being able to receive grants. We have fantastic grant writers and we’ve been very successful in achieving grant awards. Financially we are in a very good place. I’m always conservative and we’ve got a lot of projects out there that we’re working on, but yes, I think this is economically a good project.”

Pessemier said investing money into the existing museum property would not be as well spent as investing in the new location.

“It’s a good time to be purchasing something close to downtown,” he said. “And it gets us out of a building that is probably better suited for a different use at this point. From my perspective I don’t think we’re going to get a better option than this. I think it makes a lot of sense if we want to move forward and support the museum and make it a place that is treasured in this community.”

He said it fits with the city’s strategic plan.

“Except in the case of an emergency, I think any time we spend the tax-payers’ dollars we need to base that on some supporting documentation,” said Councilor Shannon Corr. “I appreciate you bringing up the strategic plan. I am really looking forward to the city getting firmly behind the museum and its effort. And that’s a departure from the past. I have yet to see a video produced by the city that highlights the museum.”

She said the city has some great grant writers on staff and “the staff is going to have to get behind this and not only support museum society but support the museum staff if they’re going to be successful.”

Pessemier agreed.

“The community needs to understand we’ve lost the offset that we were hoping for with the Polk Street properties,” Corr said. “That puts the onus really on the city to raise money and to find some kind of grant opportunities that result in big numbers.”

At the Aug. 27 city council meeting, the council voted 4-2 to sell two properties on Polk Street. The two undeveloped lots are on Polk Street between Ash and Walnut Streets.

Councilors Corr and Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith voted no.

At that meeting, Pessemier said the money from selling the two lots, which were donated to the city by Boise Cascade in 2007, could help pay for the new building.

Corr asked about some of the information in the memo that accompanied the Aug. 27 resolution.

“It says that the intent that Boise Cascade had was that we would sell the property,” Corr said. “Is that written anywhere? Is it transcribed anywhere?”

Mayor John McArdle said he was around when the transaction happened and there were no restrictions in place.

At the August meeting, Ranstrom-Smith said, “It’s unfair to say they gave it to us to turn around and sell it, I would say.”

While Pessemier said city staff did not have a definite value of the properties, he said it’s in excess of $100,000.

At the Oct. 8 meeting, Pessemier said staff found an agreement between the city and Boise Cascade from 2008 which states the “parties have agreed that the property shall be used as a park or other open green space.”

Also on the agenda is a public hearing on the annexation of 70.2 acres located at 5995 13th St. S, into the city of Independence.

As part of the annexation, the land would be redesignated from the county exclusive farm zone to the city mixed residential zone.

