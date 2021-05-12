Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence will write a letter in support of local farms negatively affected by the weight limit change on the River Road Bridge.

The Independence City Council agreed to assign City Manager Tom Pessemier the task of writing the letter in support the farms affected by the Oregon Department of Transportation’s change on the bridge that spans the Willamette River between Polk and Marion counties.

City Councilor Dawn Roden initiated the action, saying she’s heard from her constituents that the reduction in the bridge’s weight limit last month, has not had the limited impact promised by ODOT and Marion County. Due to the age of the bridge, ODOT had reduced the limit of traffic across the bridge to 25 tons for all single unit trucks and 27 tons for all tractor-trailers.

“The weight limit on River Road Bridge has affected Blue Heron, Santiam Farms, Breyman Farms and Grossman’s. Their operations are all but stopped. They can’t harvest their blueberries because they can’t bring them over the bridge,” Roden said.

She explained the farms can’t get materials in to continue agricultural process and can’t make deliveries out, such as locally to Marr Brothers.

“We’ve landlocked these farms. They can’t go us Ankeny Hill because of overpass and can’t go River Road because of two underpasses,” Roden added. “I’m asking we do whatever we can to get them exempted from rules that have essentially crippled these businesses. Although they’re in Marion County, I feel they’re a part of Polk County.”

Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis said she’d be happy to sign on letter for local agricultural exemptions.

Pessemier added it was important to hear from the city council when working outside its normal jurisdiction.

“It’s important for the people directly represent them are a part of the process,” Pessemier said. “There are a lot of players here. A letter outlining what we’re hearing will help getting them all working together to solve the problem.”