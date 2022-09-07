The Independence Wagon Wheelers square dance club is offering dance lessons Sept. 11 at the Salem Square Dance Center, 3695 45th Ave. NE. Round lessons are from 4-6 p.m. and mainstream lessons are from 6-8 p.m. Lessons continue every Sunday through Dec. 6. The first two lessons are free, then $5 after that.
The Independence Wagon Wheelers meet to square dance the first and second Saturday of the month in Building B at the Polk County Fairgrounds, 520 S Pacific Highway W., Rickreall. Rounds dancing is from 7-7:30 p.m. the first Saturday. Plus dancing is the same time the second Saturday. Mainstream rounds are both days from 8-10 p.m.
