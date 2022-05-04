On Sunday, April 24, at approximately 12:24 am, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stabbing where the victim, a 56-year-old male, had arrived at West Valley Hospital with a stab wound. Deputies later learned the victim had been stabbed on a rural county road and subsequently drove himself to a friend’s residence. The victim’s friend then drove him to the West Valley Hospital.
Upon arrival, deputies learned the victim had been transported to the Salem Health Hospital due to his injuries. Medical staff advised the investigating deputies that the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and received serious physical injuries to his arm and shoulder.
Over the course of the investigation, deputies learned the victim had been stabbed by Adele Uber, 50, of Independence, who had been a passenger in the victim’s vehicle.
On April 25, at approximately 5 a.m., deputies arrested Uber and lodged her at the Polk County Jail, charging her with Assault I, Assault II and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. All of Uber’s charges are related to domestic violence.
