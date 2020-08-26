Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — On July 8, the Independence Police Department hosted a listening session at Riverview Park in response to the Black Lives Matter protests that have been happening locally and globally after the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

IPD Chief Bob Mason, Monmouth Police Chief Darrell Tallan and Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton listened as people spoke about their experiences on the receiving end of racial prejudice by police officers and other members of society.

Mason released a letter to the Monmouth and Independence community at the beginning of August to thank those who participated and to address some of their concerns.

“It was helpful to hear different perspectives from members of our community and encouraging to know we as a community can come together to respectfully engage in meaningful dialogue,” Mason said. “Some of the shared events were good reminders of how decisions made by officers can create a long-lasting negative impact on a person’s life.”

Mason said in addition to addressing the concerns that were brought up, he wanted to give information about planned improvements.

“Topics will be addressed individually over the next few weeks,” he said. “The following topics were from the listening session, in no particular order:

• Police need to have and use body cameras in all contacts

• Police need training in de-escalation, implicit bias, cultural competency, and contacting those with disabilities

• Police need to be disarmed

• Police need to consider the third person perspective of what people are thinking of those they are contacting and work to minimize negative outcomes

• Police need to treat homeless people well

• Police need to look for opportunities to identify and eliminate racism.”

The first response was regarding body cameras:

“In response to the suggestion that police have and use body cameras I could not agree more. The Independence Police Department started using video cameras in cars back in the early 90s, and we have been using body cameras for over 5 years. We have added vehicle mounted cameras as well, for even more footage and angles. The policy of the police department requires activation in all enforcement and investigative contacts, including stops and field interview situations; traffic stops including, but not limited to, traffic violations, stranded motorist assistance and all crime interdiction stops; self-initiated activity in which a member would normally notify dispatch; and any other contact that becomes adversarial after the initial contact in a situation that would not otherwise require recording.

The suggestion given that the camera always be on is just not feasible. The battery life and recording storage space does not allow for this type of application. The officers must manually activate the camera, which could be forgotten, especially in a rapidly evolving stressful encounter. With upgraded technology we have added recording activation “triggers” for body cameras to automatically turn on. These “triggers” include when the lights of the patrol car are activated, when a taser is activated, when a gun is removed from a gun lock in the patrol car, and we are in the process of adding a trigger for when an officer’s service pistol is removed from its holster.”