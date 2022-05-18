Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- Kenna West, a self-described “cowgirl,” longtime attorney and current city manager of Willamina, was named the new city manager for Independence last week.
“I am extremely excited to serve the City of Independence as their next city manager,” she said.
The riverside city and its historic downtown is “stunning,” West said. Though she lives in rural Yamhill County, she’s long been an admirer of Independence, she added.
West is expected to join the city in late June. “I am certainly looking forward to the Independence Days 4th of July event,” she said.
West was named Independence city manager at the last city council meeting, after a process that took several months. Some community members already were familiar with her name – she practiced law with her husband, Craig, for several years in McMinnville before she became the city manager of Willamina.
Her name also surfaced locally when she was in the running for the vacated city manager position of Monmouth a few years ago. However, West withdrew from that search – it coincided with the onset of the pandemic, she recalled.
“When I originally applied for the position, the pandemic had not yet struck,” she explained, adding at the time, she felt Willamina was strong and vital. “I felt comfortable that my city could easily transition to another city manager.”
However, after the pandemic hit, “businesses were shut down, jobs were lost, and uncertainty loomed throughout the community,” she said.
“My city was hit hard by those closures and lay-offs, and I could not, in good conscience, leave them during this unforeseen crisis,” West said.
West is an accomplished equestrienne who participates in riding competitions. However, her passion for horses extends to efforts for helping to provide youth with access to horses and riding.
“Horses help teach youth responsibility, patience, and hard work,” she said. She also works with equine rescue organizations that help to rescue and rehabilitate horses in need.
