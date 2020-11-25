Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — The race for Independence City Council Position No. 3 will go to a recount, Polk County Clerk Val Unger announced on Friday.

She certified the Nov. 3 election results on Friday, finding the race between Michael Hicks and Dawn Roden is now closer. The certified results has Roden ahead 1,818 to 1,817.

“I have determined the race for city of Independence, Council Position No. 3, is within the range of one-fifth of one percent, and I am calling for a hand recount,” Unger said.

The recount will take place on Dec. 1 starting at 8:30 a.m. in the main conference room of the Polk County Courthouse.

“There are 4,430 ballots to be recounted,” Unger said. “It is possible the recount could take more than one day. The number of observers will be limited, due to COVID space limitations.”