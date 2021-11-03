Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — An Independence daycare center remains closed while the state investigates allegations of child abuse.

According to the Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division, the Office of Child Care received a report alleging Crib Midget Day Care provider Naomi Gil struck an attending child. Gil’s license was suspended Oct. 8 to operate the daycare from her home in the 1000 block of Evergreen Drive in Independence.

According to the emergency order of suspension documents, Office of Child Care staff observed multiple violations by both Naomi Gil and her husband Ed Gil, including:

Hitting and pushing children.

Inadequate staffing.

Providing pre-school children with a room that wasn’t approved as a childcare space

The childcare provider background check database Central Background Registry listed Gil as suspended Oct. 7 due to the Office of Child Care’s findings.

“Individual owns multiple certified family childcare homes and individual’s enrollment in the CBR gives her unsupervised access to childcare children,” the emergency order read. “Based on these circumstances and resulting concerns, OCC has determined that the Individual poses a substantial threat and serious danger to the health and safety of children.”

Gil’s two other Crib Midget Day Care, LLC locations in homes she has in Independence and Dallas remain open. According to ODE Early Learning Division communications director Melanie Mesaros, this is because Gil is not the provider at the locations. Mesaros explained a provider is the children’s primary caregiver at the childcare home and in whose name the certificate is issued.

Mesaros added the Office of Child Care notified 19 families by phone and letter about the emergency suspension order.

The Central School District 13J administration confirmed that Ed Gil is a campus monitor and assistant football coach at Central High School in Independence.

Gil was placed on paid administrative leave Oct. 22 while the case is being investigated, according to Emily Mentzer, communications coordinator for Central School District 13J. According to the emergency order of suspension document, Gil is listed as a “substitute provider” at Crib Midget Day Care, a person who acts as the primary caregiver in the temporary absence of the provider.

Mentzer explained a campus monitor is an instructional support II position that provides supervision for the high school, monitoring halls for safety and security purposes, while a School Resource Officer is a sworn law enforcement officer.

“We are aware of an outside investigation concerning one of our employees,” Mentzer wrote on the district’s Facebook page. “That employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation. This action was taken as soon as we were made aware of the investigation. Our number 1 priority is the safety and security of students, staff, and our schools.

“Use of paid administrative leave is part of the district’s routine practice in situations such as this, and does not indicate that the District has reached a conclusion as to whether the employee has engaged in any wrongdoing,” Menzter added.

Menzter was unable to comment further on Gil’s employment status pending the results of the investigation, stating the district does not discuss personnel matters.

Naomi Gil received a Certified Family Child Care Home license in 2015, that allowed her to care for up to 15 children in her home. She cared for children ranging in age from six weeks to 10 years old. The license was renewed in February.

According to the emergency order of suspension document, Office of Child Care staff made an unannounced visit Oct. 6 following an allegation that Naomi Gil struck a child at the Evergreen Drive daycare location.

Oregon law does not allow a childcare home to use corporal punishment as a form of discipline, including hitting, slapping, shaking, striking with hand or instrument, pinching, tying or binding. According to the investigators, they witnessed Gil spanking or hitting all of the children attending the child care, except for the youngest infants. They also alleged she would hit the children in her care several times per week, every week.

“In addition,” the report read, “Provider frequently yells at children and sometimes calls children names such as ‘stupid.’”

The allegations included actions by Ed Gil. Through OCC’s investigation, “Ed Gil pushed a toddler age child, causing the toddler to ‘fly’ and stumble for approximately six feet. On other occasions, Ed Gil grabbed children roughly by their wrists.”

In addition to abuse, the report noted insufficient staffing. On Oct. 6, the report read, staff observed two staff and 13 children present. Based on the ages of children in care, which included seven infants, five preschool aged and one school aged, there were not enough staff to meet OCC’s staff to child ratio.

The number of caregivers and group size is determined by the number and ages of the children in attendance, Oregon law states. For example, according to Oregon law, the staff ratio should be one staff member per four children for ages six weeks to 2 years old, and the group cannot exceed 12.

Lastly, the report found one space within the home being used by preschool aged children that was unapproved for the use in childcare. The order stated the room contained several hazards within hand’s reach for the children, including an uncovered cat litter box, hand sanitizer and uncovered electrical outlets.

Oregon parents can check the status of a licensed daycare facility on the Child Safety Portal through the Oregon Department of Education’s website at childcaresafetyportal.ode.state.or.us/ portal. The portal provides information about the provider’s status, a summary of the state’s inspections of the facility, complaints and law enforcement activity.