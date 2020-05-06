Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council at their April 28 meeting allocated $200,000 from the Economic Development Fund for short —term loans to assist re-opening Independence businesses.
“The budget amendment is necessary to provide loans for businesses in Independence who need assistance in order to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gloria Butsch, city finance director, said in a memo to the council. “Approval of the budget amendment will reallocate money that was already budgeted to spend. There is no additional resources or expenditures in this amendment.”
The Economic Development Loan Fund had budgeted to provide an interfund loan to the Urban Renewal Projects Fund, a city news release stated.
Approximately $100,000 will be allocated for the Phase I re-opening. The size of the loans will be determined by the amount of interest in the program, but will not exceed $5,000 per business.
More details about the program should be available this week on the city’s website: www.ci.independence.or.us.
