INDEPENDENCE — Independence city staff are working on a purchase and sale agreement for lot 7, a vacant lot located in the Independence Landing area, near Independence Hotel in downtown.
The city received an offer on the property from Aaron Young, of Young Development, after putting out a request for proposals toward the end of last year and again at the beginning of this year.
At the end of January, the Independence Urban Renewal Agency, which consists of the members of the Independence City Council, directed staff to negotiate with Young who offered $180,500 for the 10,000-square-foot lot.
At the April 14 city council meeting, Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis asked city manager Tom Pessemier for an update.
“I have reached out to the developer, and the good news is they still want to move forward with the project, so we have that resolved,” Pessemier said. “The timing has, for us and for them, become a little bit problematic. So they have asked that we kind of make sure the timing that we put this through together is right for everybody. So we’re still working on it.”
Young’s proposal was to build a 4,500-square-foot building on that lot that would take up half of it, and the other half would be public parking, Pessemier said.
“Their proposal is to build that building for the Elks Club,” Pessemier said at the Jan. 28 council meeting. “And I think the way they outlined this is they would probably do this project first. The second project would be to build a 19,000-square-foot building behind where the mural is on Main Street. That property is something that they have acquired. And after that, probably work on renovating the Elks and getting that back into the market.”
Pessemier said they would have language in the agreement to make sure the projects were completed in a timely manner.
In January, Mayor John McArdle said they want to make sure there are strong timelines for completion and that “lot 8 moves forward appropriately also so we get things completed.”
Lot 8 is the property behind Brew Coffee & Tap House, at the corner of Main and C streets.
Pessemier said Young is the developer at the core of both projects, “so we certainly would have the timing of those projects in mind as we did that.”
Pessemier said he hopes to have a signed agreement in place sometime in May.
In other business, the council:
approved a 5-year contract with AXON for body-worn cameras, tasers, and digital cloud-based storage with software interface for the Independence Police Department, at an annual cost of $26,357.
approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance.
