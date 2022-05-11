Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE -- Isn’t it time that the city has its own song to sing? This burning question was ignited recently when two random forces collided – the announcement of a soon-to-be-held event in town called “Make Music Day” and the discovery of a tune about Independence on the internet, after a couple of citizens conducted a search for a city song.
Yes, a song about Independence exists on YouTube, with millions of views. However, no one locally is likely to be singing it during “Make Music Day” on June 21. One observer described the ballad as “a wickedly ribald musical account of pioneers heading for Oregon” that’s not for everyone.
But, for anyone who appreciates the stellar job done by the Central High School performing arts team, seeing this song provides a comparison certain to deepen the gratitude for CHS’s talented youth. The musical number, by a professional theater group called StarKid in Michigan, features singers wearing confusing costumes and clownishly singing in an apparent send-up of would-be Oregonians.
The good news is that, not far into the ditty, it’s obvious the song is about another Independence, the town in Missouri that settlers left for the mid-Willamette Valley.
So, last week, some residents of the town that many call Indy were asked how they would go about composing a song for Oregon’s one and only Independence.
No one in Independence who was asked about how to write a song for the town refused to answer this vitally important inquiry. Jenn Petesky said it should reflect the friendly folk of this riverside city, maybe a combination of rock and country. Krystal McCoy came up with a creative solution that current and former cheerleaders might love: a crowd-unifying chant.
A few did take issue with the idea that the web-available version is unsuitable. In one downtown shop, customers and staff alike rightfully observed that an online parody of the Oregon Trail needs no replacement – it is well within the realm of freedom of speech. This is just “making a fuss” for no good reason, asserted one of them.
But as the “Make Music Day” approaches – a one-day global event where free, live musical performances can take place almost anywhere, including sidewalks and yards – residents expressed support for a day of widespread music in Independence, and a song to sing.
In fact, a city song is one of the promotional ideas on a list to be explored before covid hit, said Mayor John McArdle. He recalled seeing a video of a song about Gresham that students there composed several years ago, which was shown during a mayor’s conference. “That was the genesis of the idea,” he said.
At Redgate Winery, Mandy Grauerholz of Independence, who was managing the popular spot on a busy Friday night, said she liked the concept of a city song and favors the idea of a musical chant, which could be accompanied by a hand-held instrument, like a drum.
As a band played in the background, she explained that music is a magical sound that “brings people together and makes them happy.” With a nod to the dance floor, she added: “They can leave their problems at the door.”
So far, “Make Music Day” in Independence is set to include jazz musicians, a mariachi band and karaoke singers, said Nicki Marazzani, executive director of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce. Participants in the event, which is being organized county-wide, have until mid-June to finalize, she added.
Representatives from both the other Independence Chamber of Commerce, in suburban Kansas City, and the other Independence City Hall, near the south bank of the Missouri River, were contacted for their reactions to the Independence song, which has racked up more than four million clicks. However, they failed to answer phone messages or emails.
More about “Make Music Day” in Polk County can be found at the internet link www.makemusicday.org/polkcounty.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
