INDEPENDENCE — The city of Independence has posted a request for proposals for vendors to operate alcohol concession services at the River’s Edge Summer Concert Series.
City staff has been negotiating a new contract with Alex Trevino, who has coordinated the series for nine years.
Councilor Marilyn Morton asked Tom Pessemier, city manager, for an update on the situation at the Feb. 25 council meeting.
“We’ve actually broken that up into two pieces,” Pessemier said. “One is regarding the concessions, which is the alcohol. That RFP is out on the street, and we’re working with Alex to redo the contract that we have. Unfortunately the contract that we had with him said he was going to perform work for three years, but only paid him for one year.”
Pessemier said there also is a need to “clean some other things up.”
In the meantime, Trevino is continuing work on the series, Pessemier said.
Trevino said he hopes to “have a clearer picture” by March 14.
