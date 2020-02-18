Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence City Council had a meeting before their meeting on Feb. 11.
They gathered at the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. to meet with members of the public in a less formal setting than the council chambers.
Part of the goal was to be more inclusive to families for whom child care is a barrier to attending city meetings.
Valentine’s Day crafts were offered in the children’s section of the library, while the adults chatted and had light refreshments in a different area until about 7:30 p.m.
When they re-convened at the council chambers at 8 p.m. to conduct a regular meeting, councilors shared their thoughts about the effort.
“I thought it was great,” said Councilor Shannon Corr. “It was a nice cross-section of people that showed up.”
Corr said someone at the gathering said there used to be a cultural awareness commission, and that is something she’d like to take a look at having again.
Translation services also came up in a couple of conversations, she said.
Whether its for Spanish or American Sign Language, the city should be “a little bit more agile” when those services are needed for public meetings, she said.
In addition, she said affordable housing came up.
“I thought it was great and I hope we can do it again in the future,” said Councilor Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith. “I know that we always meet on Tuesday nights, I loved tonight but most of our Hispanic youth will be at catechism classes on Tuesday nights at the Catholic Church. I would like to do it on a night in which we could encourage their attendance as well.”
Councilor Marilyn Morton said she thought it might be worth considering having a council meeting at St. Patrick’s Church, as they have in the past.
Councilor Kathy Martin-Willis said she wanted to let people know about Politisit, a non-partisan organization that seeks to remove the barrier of child care cost to civic participation.
“They will reimburse you for your child care expenses to either participate or to attend local government meetings,” Martin-Willis said.
She asked to have information about Politisit.org added to the city’s monthly newsletter, River City Briefs.
Communication
The city’s publication was recently revamped in an effort to highlight events and community meetings, Tom Pessemier said at the Jan. 14 city council meeting.
“We have worked on really trying to do a lot more in the social media area, but a lot of people don’t use social media and they’re not getting the information as well as they would like,” Pessemier said. “That is a concern to me; I’m sure it is to you as well.”
He said it’s a good publication but because it goes out with utility bills, it does not reach everyone.
City staff is looking at ways to address that, possibly distributing it to downtown businesses or sending it parcel post rather than sending it with utility bills.
“The other thing we’re going to do is to create a community development information section,” he said. “People want to know about what’s going on in the community developments in Independence. Those can be mostly private development projects, but they can be a mixture of things as well.”
At the Feb. 11 meeting, Pessemier told councilors that Courtney Williams, downtown manager, has been working on the community calendar for the city’s website.
“It is something we want to push out and make sure people know about it,” he said.
It’s still a work in progress, he said.
In other business
Council approved 5 percent increase of Pessemier’s base salary, effective Feb. 1.
At their last meeting, council gave a positive evaluation of Pessemier, who started on the job in December of 2018 with a base salary of $122,500.
