DALLAS — The rumor is someone was stabbed on the third floor of the Blue Garden building.

The room it reportedly happened in tends to draw people in, or for others, such as paranormal investigator Kent Rasmussen, repels them.

“I don’t like this back room at all. That’s why you keep seeing me come this way,” he said, stepping out of the room.

Rasmussen and his wife, Kristina Rasmussen, conducted a preliminary investigation of the third floor last week.

Spirits or no spirits, the top floor of the building is creepy, even during the daytime. It’s an old Masonic Lodge. The main room has a stage with a black-and-white checkered floor, an old piano and an intricately-painted ceiling.

Moving farther back from the main hall is a room with a door, but a wall missing, and an old fireplace that has been boarded up. A ladder leads to a hole in the wall.

There’s soot on the walls, perhaps left over from one of the fires that took place in downtown that the building survived.

Shelly Jones, the marketing director for the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, said it’s possible that every building in downtown Dallas has a ghost story, and many have colorful histories as a bar or, yes, a brothel.

DACC will host tours every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1 to share those stories, and offer people a chance to investigate alleged “haunts” for themselves.

Jones said the tours are a product of brainstorming ways to expand Halloween events in Dallas.

“We did the Trick ’n’ Treat at Morrison every year, and it’s outgrown its space, So I was thinking what else can we still do working with Morrison Campus that could improve on the Trick ’n’ Treat,” Jones said. “The original idea was to do a professional-grade haunted house in Dallas. The more we looked into that, the resources that it would take to do something high-quality, high-caliber was beyond our capabilities right now.”

She continued thinking about it and landed on a paranormal history tour.

“I thought, you know, paranormal tours are huge now,” she said. “They’ve been huge for quite a while, and I personally love them. So why can’t we do something like that?”

Once Jones started working on it, it fell in to place quickly. She wanted to interview at least two paranormal investigators to be tour guides and had Kent Rasmussen, co-founder of the paranormal show Abnormality, and Tim King, of Salem Ghost Tours, interview for the job.

“It was suggested that they work together on it, and they both agreed that would be great to do. It allowed us to offer more tours by doing it that way,” Jones said.

Rasmussen will team up with his wife to guide the tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Tim King and medium Rhia Tortilla will lead the Friday tours.

The hosts and Jones have done research for the history part of the tour, often getting information from building owners and the Polk County Historical Society.

“I was born and raised here. I’ve always been interested in the history of this place,” Rasmussen said. “It’s a quaint little town. It’s grown, but it still has its core downtown that’s survived a lot of tragedy.”

One of those events was the fire of 1898, which Rasmussen said destroyed much of downtown, except the Blue Garden.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve been going out with our investigators and learning so much,” Jones said. “We have a medium, and if you believe in it, it’s great. If not, that’s fine, too, but if half of what she’s saying is true, there’s some really interesting stuff that’s go on around here.”

The tour will begin with tales of the historic Polk County Courthouse and the old jail.

“At the original jail, they actually had gallows built,” Rasmussen said.

Investigation points on the tour include the Blue Garden, the second floor of the Latitude One/yoga studio building, and the Dallas Cinema.

“We can actually enter locations that people have wanted to go into, but they haven’t been open to the public for quite a long time,” Jones said.

People are welcome to download apps on their phones for the investigation or use their own equipment, Jones said.

The tours will stop at other places of interest, such as the old Gale Hotel — now Sassy’s Kegs & Eggs — and the former Carnegie Library.

Tours are at 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and will spend a significant portion outside, so dress accordingly. Jones said people wearing heels or open-toed shoes will not be allowed on the tour for safety reasons. Flashlights and umbrellas will be available for those who don’t have their own.

Jones said whether you are a believer in ghosts or not, the tour is an entertaining journey through Dallas’ lesser-known history.

“It’s interesting and it’s just fun to believe in. Just like Big Foot, you know, believe that there’s more out there,” Jones said. “There’s lots of opportunities for people to take advantage of this and explore the darker side of town.”

Haunted Dallas

What: History and Mystery: A Paranormal Tour of Dallas.

When: Oct. 1 through Nov. 1, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 6 and 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown Dallas.

Admission: $25 for one or $40 for two.

For more information and to purchase tickets: www.exploredallasoregon.org.

Of note: Private tours are available on Saturdays with groups of at least 10.