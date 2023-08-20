An investigation into a man arrested on sex-rated charges in Washington County has expanded to similarly related incidents in Dallas.
On Aug. 2, a Washington County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Antonio Arredondo on three counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and three counts of sex abuse in the first degree related to a Tigard Police Department investigation. On Aug. 14, Arredondo was indicted on another charge of sex abuse in the first degree for a separate victim in a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Arredondo is currently lodged in the Washington County Jail on the warrants that stemmed from both grand jury indictments.
Through the investigation and indictment process, investigators and the Deputy District Attorney assigned to the case learned of at least two other cases in Oregon involving Arredondo with similar circumstances – the Portland Police Bureau is investigating one, and the Dallas Police Department is investigating the other.
Investigators believe Arredondo uses social media apps such as Facebook to seek out single women with young daughters and pursues romantic relationships with the single mother. Arredondo Is eventually invited into the home of the victims and, over a short period of time, he sexually assaults the mother and or daughter.
Arredondo is a registered sex offender, which stems from a case in Texas with similar circumstances as the ones in Oregon. Investigators believe he has been in the Pacific Northwest for several years. Since there are multiple cases throughout Oregon, investigators and the District Attorney’s office strongly believe there are additional victims in the Pacific Northwest region.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office released Arredondo’s recent booking photo to help potential victims identify him. If you or someone you know has been a victim of Arredondo, please contact the DPD at (503) 831.3516 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 846-2700.
