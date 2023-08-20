Antonio Arredondo

An investigation into a man arrested on sex-rated charges in Washington County has expanded to similarly related incidents in Dallas.

On Aug. 2, a Washington County grand jury indicted 37-year-old Antonio Arredondo on three counts of rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, and three counts of sex abuse in the first degree related to a Tigard Police Department investigation. On Aug. 14, Arredondo was indicted on another charge of sex abuse in the first degree for a separate victim in a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

