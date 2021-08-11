July was a busy month for Independence Police Department traffic patrol. Officers put in extra hours on federal grants focusing on finding motorists Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) and exceeding the speed limit.

Seven driving under the influence of an intoxicant (DUII) arrests for alcohol impairment were made in July, the average BAC (blood alcohol content) was .15%, nearly twice the legal limit of .08% BAC. And 47 citations (including warnings) were issued for speeding.

Independence Officers have applied for overtime patrol in August for the DUII, Safety Belt, Distracted Driving and Speed grants. Funds are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Buckle up, slow down and attention on the road to ensure we all reach our destinations safely.