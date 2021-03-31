INDEPENDENCE — April is designated as National Distracted Driving Awareness month.

Independence Police Department officers will be participating in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” Campaign. The program is funded through a grant provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Texting and driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving. At any given moment across America, approximately 660,000 drivers are using or manipulating electronic devices while driving, a number that has held steady since 2010. Distracted driving has become a deadly epidemic on America’s roadways.

In 2019, there were 3,142 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.

Distracted driving is an especially problematic trend among younger drivers. In fact, 8% of drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted in 2018. This age group has the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of the fatal crashes.

In Oregon, a first-time offense ticket for ORS 811.507 Operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile communication device is $265.

It’s simple, officials say: Drivers, put down those phones and focus on the road.