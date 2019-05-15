INDEPENDENCE — A woman from Jefferson died in a crash on Corvallis Road south of Independence on Saturday night.

At 11:25 p.m. on May 11, Polk County deputies responded to a one-vehicle, non-injury, crash in the 9000 block of Corvallis Road.

Oregon State Police Trooper Nicklus Rumsey was in the area and responded as well.

The front of the involved pickup truck was nosed into the ditch and the rear of the vehicle was blocking a lane of travel.

Before law enforcement arrived at the scene, the Willamette Valley Communications Center received reports that the crash involved more than one vehicle and that there were two injured people, one with grave injuries.

Rumsey arrived and began life-saving measures that proved unsuccessful.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the first crash occurred when Carol Nichols, 64, and her husband Marvin Nichols Jr., 71, both of Jefferson, were traveling south on Corvallis Road and apparently attempted to turn around to head back north.

The front of their 2018 Chevy Silverado dropped into the ditch on the east side of the road.

Shortly after the original crash took place, a 2005 Subaru Legacy driven by Winn Miller, 18, of Salem, was headed north on Corvallis Road and struck the passenger side of the Nichols’ vehicle.

Witnesses told deputies that another pickup truck was in the southbound lane and was backing up in an apparent attempt to assist the Nichols by pulling their vehicle from the ditch. Both Carol and Marvin had exited their truck and were standing on the driver’s side.

The impact from Miller’s Subaru on the opposite side caused them to be struck by the driver side of their own vehicle, according to reports.

Marvin Nichols sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis and later transported to a Portland area hospital.

Carol Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene, police reports stated.

Miller sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene, and is fully cooperating with investigators, according to police reports.

No citations were issued at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle in the southbound lane which was backing up to Nichols’ vehicle left the scene when the second crash occurred, according to reports. It was described as a white pickup truck, possibly with a lift.

Any assistance regarding the identity of that driver would be appreciated as a statement of what that person saw could be beneficial to the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Kevin Haynes at 503-623-9251.