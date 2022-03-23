Itemizer-Observer
Jeremy Gordon announced his candidacy for Polk County Commissioner March 18. He is running unopposed for the Position 3 seat in the May 17 primary.
Gordon was appointed to the Board of Commissioners in August 2021 to replace a retiring Mike Ainsworth. Gordon said he is excited for the opportunity to continue to serve all people in Polk County upon reelection to his appointed position.
“Polk County’s communities, businesses and families have been deeply impacted by recent challenges and I have listened to many inspiring stories of struggle and perseverance,” Gordon wrote in a press release. “I take very seriously my duty to continue to represent all Polk County residents with thoughtful deliberation of the issues and constant community engagement.”
Gordon previously served as mayor of Falls City from 2017 – 2021 and led many successful projects and community initiatives. He has worked in the fields of higher education administration, finance and musical performance. Gordon graduated from the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities with a degree in philosophy.
Gordon said he believes the challenges facing so many require trusted leadership and lasting partnerships. It is essential to him to preserve the community’s high quality of life and a shared Polk County vision informed by all residents and in collaboration with the county’s cities, businesses, nonprofits and regional, state, and federal partners.
As commissioner, Gordon said he looks forward to continuing his work on economic and community development, public safety, veterans’ services, homelessness prevention, rural broadband expansion, and safe recreation access to public lands.
Gordon lives in Falls City with his wife, Dr. Dana Schowalter, where they are raising their son.
Learn more about Gordon and his campaign by visiting www.commissionergordonforpolk.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jeremygordonforpolkcounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.