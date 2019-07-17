INDEPENDENCE – Michael Baker bought a winning Scratch-It ticket from Jimmyz Independence Gas & Mini Mart, which he redeemed on July 10.

“I scratched it at the store, and I thought I won $75, then $7,500 and saw $75,000 and couldn’t believe it,” Baker said, according to a news release from the Oregon Lottery. “I usually buy a few Scratch-its every now and then and I have won like $200 before, nothing like this.”

James Newbeck said he remodeled his gas station and mini-mart about a year ago and has only sold a winning $20,000 Raffle ticket in the past.

“This is the largest ticket we’ve sold,” he said. “We’re a small town so everybody and their brother knows that we sold it. It’s funny, we sold it almost on the anniversary of being done with the remodel.”

Baker said he was going to invest his winnings, which was $51,003 after taxes.

During the 2015-17 biennium, more than $10.9 million in Oregon Lottery proceeds were directed to economic development, parks, education and watershed enhancement in Polk County, where Baker lives and purchased his Scratch-it. Since 1985, Oregon Lottery players have won more than $38 billion in prizes.