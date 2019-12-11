INDEPENDENCE — A Fourth of July package from the Independence Hotel is among the live auction items at this year’s Jingle Mingle.
The annual Monmouth/Independence YMCA Christmas party and fundraiser will be on Dec. 13 at Eola Hills Winery.
“We’re going back to the roots this year,” said Andrea Van Heeswyk, branch director and fitness coordinator. “We’re showcasing what we do in this community, the programs we’re running and the lives we’re impacting.”
That’s why, while there will be a live auction, they decided not to have a silent auction this year, she said.
Van Heeswyk said rather than asking people to bid on silent auction items, they’ll ask people to sponsor programs for children, such as swim lessons and youth sports.
“We have a slide show and two speakers,” Van Heeswyk said. “We have a foster parent who is going to talk about how the program has been for her child.”
A woman who went through the Live Strong program will speak about how it helped her.
“(Live Strong) is free of cost for cancer survivors,” Van Heeswyk said. “Our organization just got certified to run the program in 2017.”
The Central High School jazz band will perform from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and the dance floor will be open until 8.
Jingle Mingle
What: Monmouth-Independence YMCA Christmas party and fundraiser
When: 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13
Where: Eola Hills Winery, 501 S. Pacific Highway W., Rickreall
Cost: $50 for individual; $400 for a table
For tickets or more information: 503-838-4042; 870 N. Main St., Independence.
