DALLAS — Spinal Tap ain’t got nothing on Joe Shinkle.

The Dallas musician said every musician has seen the faux documentary “This is Spinal Tap” which, amidst its comedic genius, was the band’s inability to keep drummers alive throughout its decades of performing.

“If you haven’t seen ‘Spinal Tap,’ you ain’t a musician. You’re a poser,” Shinkle said.

He’s headlined the band 99 West since returning from Nashville in 2005 and has struggled to keep its lineup stocked with local musicians.

“It’s been so hard to keep band members. For almost 20 years, I was almost the only one I could trust and count on,” Shinkle said. “Until recently. I’ve got together a group I think is going to be together for a while.”

Shinkle, now 49, is taking 99 West back on the local performing circuit, starting with the Yamhill County and Polk County fairs.

The return to performing live was a long road coming for the Dallas musician and his band after the pandemic canceled all plans last year.

“We had the best schedule set up that I’ve ever had in the 20 something years I’ve been doing this,” Shinkle said. “Before COVID hit, we had rodeos and fairs, and headlining stuff. It was awesome. Then every, single show got canceled. Every. Single. One. And it just yanked the rug out from under us. As it did with most bands.”

To make matters worse, personal tragedy struck. Twice.

“As that happened, my mom passed away. It just broke my heart. She was our biggest fan. Cancer took her. So, the whole act was on pretty shaky ground,” Shinkle recalled. “About the time I was feeling like a human being again, our bass player, Ron Lindahl, a long time Dallas resident, he died of cancer as well. The thought of getting back together, playing music, rehearsing, lugging gear around and all that stuff, it had no appeal to us.”

So, the band went by the wayside and Shinkle concentrated on working with the developmentally disabled at resident group homes. Oh, the band was still getting phone calls inquiring on their availability. But Shinkle’s heart just wasn’t in it anymore.

Until he recently got a call from a good friend who was a promoter for the Yamhill County Fair. He wanted to know if 99 West wanted to open for Ned Ledoux. Shinkle said he had to check with his guitarist, Mullen Crow. They knew being asked to open for anyone else would have been a non-starter.

“He’s the one guy that would have drawn me back into this. Because we’re both fans of his,” Shinkle said.

Shinkle and 99 West have actually been performing for so long locally, the request actually brought them around full circle.

“We opened for Chris LeDoux back in 2003 and now I’m opening for his son. We opened for Ret Atkins (he sang “That Ain’t my Truck,” one of my favorites) back in 2003. And we opened for his son, Thomas Ret like two years ago. So yeah, the old Father Time has moved right along. I’ve been doing this for a while,” he said.

So, he got the band back together, even recruiting his younger brother, Byron, who’s a lawyer by day, to play drums. Shinkle describes all the guys in the band as family men, working men — one’s a full-time farmer, another’s a full-time pilot for Southwest and the last is a full-time store manager for WinCo. With so many full-time occupations, they have to plan way ahead to rehearse and perform together. That also necessitated easing back into the touring schedule.

“So, this summer is going to be just a few, high-quality shows. We’ll do something else in the fall, squeeze a few things in the winter. Next year, we’ll pick up the pace a bit, not much, but we will pick it up,” Shinkle said.

“The Polk County Fair was actually in our lineup before COVID,” he added. “Everything was great. That’s one of the ones that got canceled. I’m really grateful to them to be having us back. It’s really awesome. We’re going to do everything we can to do a good job, give an exciting show. Family friendly. Give people their money’s worth.”

In the past, Shinkle’s music has been described as hard to describe, with it being a mashup of two of his favorite genres.

“My two favorite bands, between high school and now, were Alabama and Judas Priest,” Shinkle explained. “I love the country stuff. Go to the concerts any chance we get. We’ve opened for dozens of big names. But I love heavy metal, too. Somewhere in between lies 99 West. I’ve written songs that are upbeat and rockin’ and our shows are upbeat and rockin’. And then I’ll write a song about my grandpa, that, anybody who listens to it, is ruined for the rest of the day. I don’t know how I would describe it.”

Shinkle figures easing back into the touring schedule will prevent the burnout from the near 100 shows they performed back in 2005, never saying no to a request, be it a dive bar or fundraiser. Reminiscing about those days brought the discussion to the current death of longtime ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill who died last week at the age of 72 while the band was still touring. Shinkle recognized a musician’s harsh life on the road.

“Most people don’t see what happens backstage. I’ve had the privilege to be backstage when these major acts get off the bus, and literally rushing off the stage back on to the bus, and drive all night to a town they have to get to and then do a show there. Most people don’t see the fatigue that the road has on those folks. It’s not as glamorous as folks think it is. There’s not much going on. There’s a lot of sitting around, twiddling their thumbs, waiting to get on stage for a two-hour show where everything’s fun then a switch is turned off and they’re back on a bus. It’s rough…. But I’d still do it,” he added with a sly grin.

Shinkle and 99 West kick off their summer tour with two opening performances this week at the Yamhill County Fair, first for Craig Morgan Aug. 4 then for Ned LeDoux Aug. 6. They follow that up for the home crowd Aug. 13 at the Polk County Fair.

“I love this community. I love living here,” Shinkle said. “I don’t mean to get all sappy, but I’m thankful to every single person that ever has or ever will come out to our shows. It means a lot to me.”