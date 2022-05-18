Celebrate the centennial year of the Sarah Helmick State Park June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The park, which was the very first place donated as an Oregon State Park in 1922, will feature some of Sarah’s descendants, cake, classic cars, interactive demos and exhibits, and more!
The park is on Highway 99, South of Monmouth.
