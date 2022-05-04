The Spring Art and Craft Fair Tour is May 7 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit homes and studios to see local artists’ works.
Pick up a Art Tour Passport for a chance to win many different prizes. Watch for yard signs for all 17 locations. Join their Facebook group for more information and a map soon to come at www.facebook.com/groups/782843078830622.
