DALLAS — To anyone familiar with the background of Monte Campbell, who has served as a judge in the Polk County Circuit Court for more than a decade, the term “self-made” might spring to mind.

Campbell grew up in circumstances that many would consider hardscrabble, as part of a working-class family in Southeastern Oregon. His first new shoes, a pair of squeaky-clean sneakers, remain a vibrant childhood memory. They were such an extravagant purchase for his parents that “it seemed like all the money in the world had just been spent on me.”

And that, Campbell explained, is precisely why the description of “self-made” doesn’t fit him at all. It wasn’t just his own efforts that propelled him through college and law school — it was those boyhood experiences, which taught him important lessons money can’t buy.

Those early challenges enabled him to develop a solid work ethic, fostered an unshakable value system and instilled an internal compass that has served him very well, he said. And, according to others in the Polk County Courthouse, it has served the people of Polk County very well, too.

It’s a huge benefit for Polk County to have a judge like Campbell on the bench, who’s roots give him keen insight on rural issues, said Craig Pope, chair of the Polk County Board of Commissioners.

Additionally, “he’s always very straightforward,” Pope noted.

“He is a straight shooter all the time,” agreed Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton, who got to know Campbell when they both were young lawyers, often serving on opposite sides of a case.

“What has always struck me is how humble he is,” added Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst, who observed that, as an elected judge, Campbell has a record of accomplishment matched by relatively few in his profession.

As Campbell faces the months ahead, where some virtual proceedings may continue to replace in-person court, he looked back on that career — a career that took several surprising turns, beginning with farming, then onto a brief stint as a firefighter and, finally, as a law school graduate.

Growing up in rural Oregon, Campbell loved the outdoors.

“As a kid, we had to figure out a lot of things for ourselves,” Campbell said.

He also learned a lot from sports, he recalled. Playing basketball taught him to take the shot when there was a good opportunity to do so, to pass the ball when the basket seemed just too far off, and when to quit. These proved great decision-making skills for life, he said.

His father, who initially worked as a lineman to support the family, eventually became a pastor and the family moved to Burns. Though he was deeply influenced by his father’s commitment to religion, it was Campbell’s grandparents — migrant farm workers in the Klamath basin, who picked crops ranging from potatoes to peaches — that Campbell credits with a lifelong affection for agricultural land. So, Campbell set out to be a farmer.

Like many members of his high school class, Campbell felt drawn to that way of life. In his early 20s, he rented nearly 120 acres — along with assisting his family on their much larger farm — in the hopes of becoming a success at it. After only a few years, he concluded it was a gamble he couldn’t afford to continue, a profession that appeared unlikely to ever earn enough profit. It was only then that Campbell decided to seek higher education.

As he pursued college — first at Clackamas Community College and then at Oregon State University — he witnessed many of his former farm colleagues come to the same conclusion, abandoning their desire to farm, trying instead to find other ways to make a living.

It was this experience — putting so much time, money and hard work into harvests followed by low compensation — that ignited his interest in the law. He entered law school “with this idea of helping farmers when I got out,” he said of his years at the Willamette College of Law.

“That didn’t really happen,” he acknowledged. However, though he doesn’t consider himself a “crusader,” he remains passionate about property rights, he said.

He also is committed to what he considers a vital piece of American bedrock: the jury trial. He regards this as a direct way for citizens to participate in democracy, to exercise their Constitutional right to become part of an important decision-making body.

“How often does your government ask your advice and then follow it? In jury trials, we do this all the time. Our citizens make a difference in jury trials,” Campbell said.

Jury trials are considered so important to democracy that they are part of state constitutions, as well as the U.S. Constitution. Organizations across the political spectrum, ranging from the Cato Institute to the American Civil Liberties Union, fight to protect them.

“The wisdom of our sages and the blood of our heroes has been devoted to the attainment of trial by jury; It should be the creed of our political faith,” according to Thomas Jefferson, who wrote those words more than two centuries ago.

The “virtual” court, where hearings are conducted on screens or other electronic devices, is a concern to Campbell, who believes valuable information often is exchanged — sometimes unknowingly — between individuals gathered in the same room.

“Body language is different and more factual than spoken word,” he explained. “For example, how many times have you asked someone to do something, and they agreed but their body language registered a negative response?” he asked.

This can be perceived through personal contact, “but we miss this on the phone, in texts or over the computer,” he said.

These unconscious expressions and gestures often surface more clearly in a face-to-face setting, he said. When questioned as to whether the criminal court system should go the “technological route,” Campbell said that “there are just some things you can’t do on a telephone, or over the computer.”

A recent example: a phone conference in which all of the parties, including the attorney and his male client, appeared to have difficulty communicating. The man, allegedly in arrears on child-support payments, seemed unsure at times whether he was answering the judge or his own lawyer. Campbell had to identify himself in a way that probably never would have occurred in a courtroom, where it’s obvious who’s at the bench wearing the judicial robe.

In Independence, Campbell became known — and highly regarded — for his stolid and sensitive demeanor throughout a painful trial that was widely followed by the community, resulting in the conviction of an Independence childcare operator’s son for sex abuse. In the words of one Polk County resident familiar with the trial, “he was the best judge for the worst case ever.”

When lawyers come to Campbell to learn how to become better in the courtroom, he’s able to advise them based on feedback from jurors, who often identify what has been most valuable to them.

How does Campbell obtain that information from jury participants? At the end of every jury trial he asks two questions: The first is, “What can we do to make this a better experience for our jurors?” The second one is, “Is there any advice you would like to share with the lawyers?”

This follow-up process began after one particularly complicated case, in which some jurors told Campbell they felt they could offer commentary that might be helpful in the future. Since they had no place to write their observations, Campbell immediately set about changing that.

“By the end of that month every jury room had a white board,” he recalled.“Most of the time the jury is very satisfied with the process. However, there are several improvements we have incorporated because of the advice we got from jurors. If you look on the walls in the jury room, you will see white eraser boards.”

Campbell prefers to refrain from sharing very much of his own personal philosophy, which he considers a private matter. However, his views on parenthood are an obvious exception. He was married about 10 years before becoming a dad to his daughter and son, which he considers “the best decision I ever made,” even though he was a first-time father at 40 years old.

Early on in life, Campbell decided that shows of anger were pointless unless “you really need to show anger to actually make a point,” he said.

That’s a conclusion medical researchers reached more than 30 years ago, when a link between angry outbursts and heart-attack rates was established. In work led by Redford Williams Jr MD, professor of psychiatry and behavioral Sciences at Duke University, scientists showed that irate reactions over annoyances and irritations take a toll on the health of the person experiencing them, and not just the recipients of that anger. On the other hand, when anger is expressed and channeled into motivating important change, it can be beneficial, according to the studies.

Being a parent imparts a special kind of wisdom, Campbell stressed. Some parents may struggle with the growing autonomy in their children, but he wasn’t one of them.

“We allowed our children to make many of their own decisions, including which high school they wished to attend, even when those choices weren’t the same ones I would have made,” he said. “They gained insight and maturity, and learned it was just another fork in the road of life.”

“You can guide their decision-making, but at a certain point, children need to make their own decisions. If they are not allowed to make decisions on their own, they will be challenged as young adults without the skills they need,” he added.

In fact, Campbell has come to regard those proverbial forks in the road simply as options, not tracks that lead to a positive or negative result.

“I believe there are no right or wrong answers at many of these crossroads, they just lead you to different places.” he said.

He considers his own young adulthood as just such an example. He took a fairly long path to his current job.

“Yet, here I am, from farmer, to firefighter, to lawyer, to judge,” he said.

The back wall of his courtroom seems to underscore that observation. There, photographic portraits of past county circuit judges are on display, showing him as a recent member of a very small group, in a gallery that goes back to 1845.

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a planned series on individuals at the center of Polk County’s justice and court system.