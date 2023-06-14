For Pastor Frank Morris, now is not the time to bail on the fight against injustice.
“Martin Luther King is quoted as saying to fight against injustice anywhere is to fight for justice everywhere,” Morris said. “That’s our responsibility.”
That sense of responsibility leads Morris onstage at the Main Street Park amphitheater in honor of the first Juneteenth celebration in Monmouth. The program is 7-8 p.m., June 19 at the amphitheater. It begins with the playing of “Lift Every Voice,” considered by many to be the black national anthem.
Morris will be joined by Mayor Cec Koontz and fellow speaker Mike Wilson, WOU faculty in the psychology department. The ceremony concludes with a community discussion.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Texas were told by soldiers of the advancing Union Army that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed them. Jubilation was short-lived, however, as recently freed slaves soon learned a harsh reality, one person’s freedom could be quite different than another’s.
“At the moment of Emancipation, a black slave owned nothing; neither home, possessions such as clothing, bedding, and shoes,” said Morris. “Their eviction from the master’s plantation meant homelessness, arrest, and indentured service to state government or man.”
Much of Morris’s speech will focus on more recent history: the inequities of the Vietnam War draft and arrest of Muhammed Ali for exercising his religious rights, Martin Luther King’s activism and legacy, and Rodney King’s beating by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department.
“(Rodney) King was beaten on the streets of Los Angeles 42 years ago,” said Morris. “We said this will never happen again, and yet it happens again.”
Federal protection of voting rights doesn’t extend to every citizen, however, and that exclusion limits access to democracy, Morris explained.
“According to the Emancipation Proclamation, all blacks have freedoms. Well, 27 percent of all black males in America can’t vote because they’re involved in the judicial system, one way or another. Whether they’re in jail, prison, have a record, probation and everything else. So they can’t vote,” said Morris. “Generations of black families have not voted. So, involvement in the political parties within the U.S., it doesn’t happen.”
Life in 2023 is better for black Americans than it was in the past, said Morris, but still a long way from equality for all.
“There was a woman who became a coach in the NFL, and her comment was that I want to get to a place where they don’t say ‘the first’ every time I am interviewed,” said Morris. “But within black America, we’re at a point now where we’re starting to not say ‘the first one.’ But it’s taken us 60 years” to get to this point.”
Greater understanding is needed in personal contact, too. Morris points out how careful he has to be in how he presents himself.
“If I get excited or strong in my opinion, I am assumed to be angry. I’m not angry. I’m fervent. I’m encouraged. I’m excited,” he said. “I learned … that I don’t have to apologize for people being afraid of me. You’re a big black man. So. I’m not going to hurt you. I’m not a threat. This excitement. This zeal I have is not a threat to you.”
Meanwhile, the spirit within Juneteenth has spread to be universal to Americans, said community organizer Carol McKiel.
“July 4th celebrates our independence from England,” stated McKiel. “But Juneteenth celebrates our country’s first step to living up to our ideals of ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.’”
Juneteenth is celebrated differently throughout the country. Some cities host parties or concerts; others, like Monmouth’s, are more formal.
“Some of the early Juneteenth celebrations in the United States were prohibited from being held in public facilities, and African Americans had to hold their celebrations in churches,” stated McKiel. “We wanted to hold Monmouth’s first celebration in the public park to signify that there has been progress, even though there’s still much to do to have full equity. We wanted to hold a formal event, to talk about the solemn nature of the struggle for justice in our country.”
