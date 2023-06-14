Jungle Pet

Jungle Pet Supply Store owners Gabriella Bumpus and Krystle Sanchez are celebrating the business's one-year anniversary June 17 in conjunction with El Pique's 10th anniversary.

After a year in business, Jungle Pet Supply owners Gabriella Bumpus and Krystle Sanchez believe they have an accurate pulse of the needs of the Dallas community. While they still stock inventory for the traditional cat and dog owner, they’ve actually had to scale back on selling bigger animals to make room for their hottest in-home companions – snakes and spiders.

“We’ve cut back on the bigger animals, expanded spiders and brought in our first snakes,” Sanchez said. “Believe it or not, they are very popular. They go pretty fast in our store. That’s why we decided to take a break in smaller animals. Everyone’s asking for reptiles and spiders.”

