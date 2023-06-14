After a year in business, Jungle Pet Supply owners Gabriella Bumpus and Krystle Sanchez believe they have an accurate pulse of the needs of the Dallas community. While they still stock inventory for the traditional cat and dog owner, they’ve actually had to scale back on selling bigger animals to make room for their hottest in-home companions – snakes and spiders.
“We’ve cut back on the bigger animals, expanded spiders and brought in our first snakes,” Sanchez said. “Believe it or not, they are very popular. They go pretty fast in our store. That’s why we decided to take a break in smaller animals. Everyone’s asking for reptiles and spiders.”
Bumpus confirmed upkeep for the smaller mammals was just too demanding.
“We had to take a break from guinea pig and rabbits because they smell so bad,” she admitted. “We were in here two or three hours, every single day before opening to deep clean every enclosure. And it still wasn’t enough. So, I don’t think we’ll be having rabbits and guinea pigs in the near future.”
After longtime store Pets Unleashed closed in March 2022, Bumpus and Sanchez knew the demand for pet supplies remained. They opened Jungle Pet Supply last June. They’ve since expanded their supply, added more shelving, brought on a groomer, and changed the store around with the front desk actually near the front.
“We’ve done a lot of stuff in just a short amount of time of a year to get everyone what they want, trying to meet those expectations,” Sanchez said. “Our first year, it flew by, it flew by so fast. We wouldn’t have been able to stay alive if it weren’t for the community. We’re very thankful for our customers.”
To show their appreciation, they have teamed for a grand celebration June 17 with the owners of their next-door neighbor, El Pique, who are marking their 10th anniversary in business. There will be giveaways from both, including free tacos, dog and cat food and treats, a bouncy house and a face painter. Jungle Pet Supply will also be offering $5 nail trims for canine guests.
“Typically, you can’t ever find it cheaper. We’re lucky to be offering them (normally) at $10 a dog,” Bumpus said. “So, $5 a trim. You’re not going to find that cheaper anywhere except here on that day.”
As always opening a new business takes a leap of faith in whether it will succeed, neither Bumpus nor Sanchez had any doubts. Nor are they shocked to be celebrating their first anniversary.
“I’m not surprised. I did work at the other pet store in town. So, I kind of knew there was a need when they went out,” Bumpus said. “So, I knew we’d do very well.”
“There is always so much to do,” Sanchez added.
“And learn. We’ve learned so much about animals. Like snakes we finally brought in,” Bumpus confirmed.
To continue the learning process and keep up with customer needs, Sanchez plans to finish her degree as veterinary tech and Bumpus is starting to look at getting a degree for pet nutrition as well.
“There’s just so much to do. We’re very excited,” Bumpus said.
The celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the parking lot between the two businesses at 289 E. Ellendale Ave.
