A group of juveniles attempting to flee law enforcement in a stolen vehicle were captured Saturday with one passenger charged with attempted murder after shooting at a pursuing officer.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office press release, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop Sept. 9 at approximately 7:48 p.m. on a 2012 Honda Fit in Rickreall. The vehicle had been reported as stolen in Salem earlier in the day. Instead, the driver sped away in the vehicle heading south on Highway 99W.
The deputy followed the vehicle into Independence and onto Monmouth Street headed east towards Main Street. After turning north on Main Street, the vehicle entered the Riverview Park in Independence and the driver eventually left the roadway traveling on sidewalks and through landscaping, according to the PCSO.
As the driver was attempting to elude law enforcement by traveling off-road, he eventually ran out of room and collided with a parked vehicle on C Street bordering the park. After crashing into the parked vehicle, five juvenile occupants exited the eluding vehicle and fled on foot.
Deputies pursued the subjects on foot and quickly secured three of the five subjects. One of the subjects was detained with the help of a citizen who had seen the incident unfolding. A fourth juvenile male fired a gun at a pursuing deputy as they ran down the walking path near the dog park to the north, The round missed the deputy. A perimeter was immediately set up to contain the suspect and additional units were called to the scene.
According to the PCSO, a well-coordinated and methodical search of the area by responding units lead to the quick capture of the juvenile male responsible for firing the shot at the deputy, without further incident. The fifth subject was never located and is also believed to be a juvenile. The sheriff’s office said the subject that was not located, is not wanted for any criminal charges at this time and is not considered to be a threat to public safety. During this incident, no one was injured, and it ended with minor damage to the parked vehicle.
The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested and lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Facility on the charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempting to elude vehicle/foot and two counts of hit and run. A juvenile male passenger, whose age is not known at this time, was lodged at the Yamhill County Juvenile Corrections Facility and charged with attempt murder (of a police officer) and unlawful use of a firearm.
The PCSO received help in the incident from the police departments from Salem, Dallas, Independence and Monmouth, in addition to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police. The PCSO also thanked their dispatchers at Willamette Valley Communications Center 911.
