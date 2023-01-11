Western Oregon University President Jesse Peters recently named Katie Wojke as the university’s Vice President of Advancement, effective January 30.
“She is a productive fundraiser, partnering with donors to support students, faculty, and programs. Katie is driven by the compelling mission of access to higher education and the development of outstanding future citizens and leaders. Coming to us from another GNAC school, Katie is familiar with WOU, and she looks forward to joining the Western team.” said Peters.
Wojke joins Western’s pack with more than 20 years of experience. Most recently, she has served as the interim vice president at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington. Prior to her current role, she served Saint Martin’s as the assistant/associate vice president of institutional advancement and alumni relations. Wojke has also been a member of teams at Bellarmine Preparatory School and The Evergreen State College.
During her tenure at Saint Martin’s, Wojke played a pivotal role in launching and coordinating the university’s first-ever $100 million comprehensive campaign. This campaign is on track to be completed ahead of their five-year plan.
“I am truly honored to be selected as the next Vice President for Advancement for Western Oregon University, and I am eagerly awaiting joining the WOU community later this month.” said Wojke. “Alumni, parents, friends, donors, faculty, staff, students and members of the greater community all play a critical role in the immediate and future progress of the university. I am looking forward to getting to know the generous WOU community in the coming weeks and months. Together, I know we’ll work to expand outreach for supporting and growing enrollment, community partnerships and private support for scholarships, facilities, and enhancing the overall student experience.”
Wojke holds a masters of nonprofit leadership from Seattle University and a bachelor of arts in communications from Washington State University.
