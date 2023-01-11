Katie Wojke

Katie Wojke

Western Oregon University President Jesse Peters recently named Katie Wojke as the university’s Vice President of Advancement, effective January 30.

“She is a productive fundraiser, partnering with donors to support students, faculty, and programs. Katie is driven by the compelling mission of access to higher education and the development of outstanding future citizens and leaders. Coming to us from another GNAC school, Katie is familiar with WOU, and she looks forward to joining the Western team.” said Peters.

