Itemizer-Observer
The Monmouth Garden Club first plant sale returned May 7 for the first time in two years just in time for Mother’s Day. The Garden Club’s sale was on hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Garden Club, which has about 20 members growing and selling plants straight from their home gardens for others to purchase twice a year, has been around for 58 years. They are responsible for many plants, gardens and other structures seen around Monmouth, especially in the parks.
The club offered an extensive selection of plants, including perennials, annuals, herbs, vegetable plants, trees, shrubs, sedum gardens, and house plants at the sale. The club also assembled unique baskets and other arrangements to be sold as Mother’s Day gifts.
Gale Overholser, the club’s longest active club member at more than 30 years, explained that the money made from the sales mostly goes to Monmouth in the form of grants to keep up with the city’s beautification efforts.
“Depending on the year, we’ve done different things for the city. So, a lot of the things that you see, like at the library, we’ve done the plantings and we paid for the water system, so things don’t die. The trouble with planting is we don’t allow our money to go somewhere where nobody is watering it. We’ve done stuff at the Senior Center and in the park. We have the whole list in our book, the book has the things we have done over the 50 years,” Overholser said. “One year when they were developing the park, we gave them $10,000. We have two money makers a year and this is one of them. The other one is a green sale in December where we make bouquets and all kinds of little things. We make between $3,000 to $5,000 a year.”
The city recognized the garden club on a Facebook post, thanking them for their time and money.
“A big thanks to the Monmouth Garden Club for donating $940 to purchase the six benches that will be installed at the Main Street Park fountain and splash play area,” the post read. “The Monmouth Garden Club has helped with many different city projects over the years. We appreciate our citizens who help us add to the livability of Monmouth.”
Karen Williams, another club member, said the plants come from their backyard gardens. She added that one member, who lives in an apartment, is able to grow the plants on her porch.
“These plants come from our gardens, and when there are so many plants in our backyards, they don’t produce very well. One lady that we don’t know, came and brought stuff, she had some trouble because she hasn’t thinned them out,” Williams said.
“We’re part of the Garden Club, so ours gets thinned out every year. The plants do so much better if they’re not pushed up together. We can tell people that everything you buy here is going to grow here, it has been growing in our backyards,” Overholser added.
The age range of the members varies from 65 to 90 years old.
“Many of us are, um, we will say over 65, and others are over 90,” Overholser said, laughing, not wanting to reveal anyone’s actual age.
The garden club will be helping with the next project at the skate park located across the street from Roth’s Fresh Market. They will be donating benches, plants, and other landscaping necessities for the park.
