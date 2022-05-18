Itemizer-Observer
During his update May 10 on the County’s Emergency Management, Dean Bender provided each County Commissioner a copy of the management plan that easily looked four-inches thick.
When he first started in emergency management 18 years ago, that folder was about “this thick,” Bender told the Itemizer-Observer, holding his fingers about an inch apart.
The contents are regularly updated, with a full rewrite required when his department fell back under the prevue of the County Commissioners.
A key component of the plan is the Hazard Vulnerability Assessment, which is developed by computing the likelihood of natural and man-made disasters into a matrix.
At the very top of the threat matrix is the natural disaster that would ensue should the Cascadia Subduction Zone collapse off the Oregon coast.
“It’s a game changer event. If it’s as bad as they predict it will be, I don’t care what plan you have on the shelf, it’s the people who need to be personally prepared to handle it. Because government is not going to be able to be there. We’re just not big enough,” Bender said.
However, Bender admits he doesn’t really don’t lose sleep over Cascadia.
“I don’t know if that’s going to happen. We’re overdue. But every winter we’re going to have a windstorm, or an ice storm, or a snowstorm, flooding, something I know is going to happen. So, I try to focus on that stuff. It is all part of that,” he said.
According to his threat matrix, the top, most likely human emergency actually happened with the coronavirus pandemic. The most likely natural hazard hit in early 2021 during the winter ice storms.
Bender said people would probably be surprised to learn the county is still dealing with its aftermath, going on two years later.
“You deal with FEMA, you know it’s been a big event. Since I’ve been here, I think there’s been 15 declarations. My predecessor didn’t have one. This ice storm we’ll be dealing with for at least one, probably another two years,” he said.
He added that roads are all cleaned up, the communications tower outside the Emergency Management Center has been repaired and the the bleachers at the County Fairgrounds damaged by falling trees have been replaced.
“We received three payments so far, totaling $48,000, with $13,000 just for their use of generators. All of our backup generators that were running are reimbursable,” he said.
And the total from the ice storms still hasn’t been tallied because of the damage taken to an embankment at the Nesmith Cemetery. Located near the Polk County Fairgrounds, the cemetery is actually privately owned. However, the county owns the damaged embankment. Bender explained a big tree there had so much ice on it, it fell over and took the whole bank with it into the creek.
“So, if the water ever gets high, we don’t know how far that’s going to erode that out.”
“FEMA is going to give us engineering money to hire a firm to look at that see how big a project that be,” Bender told the commissioners. “They may come back and say best thing to do is move cemetery. Who knows.”
The county administration worries fixing the bank could be 10 times more expensive than removal of the graves.
By the time all the projects are behind them from ice storm, Bender expects costs to be in excess of $1 million.
However, Bender said Polk County has been fortunate to avoid at least two top threat matrixes our neighbors have not. The first was at the top of the terrorism threat – a cyber-attack. Tillamook County was attacked in 2020 that shut down their computer systems that forced the county had to pay a $300,000 ransom to unlock their files.
“Our county does a pretty good job backing things up, I think, offsite. We try to stay one step ahead of them. We throw a lot of money at cyber security because we have a lot of records. Health, financial, property. We have to make sure we take care of people’s information.”
The other was the wildfires that plagued the state, burning record acres.
“We had a couple fires, but nothing like Lincoln or Marion County. I call it lucky, but we never declared. We sent crews out to help out areas,” Bender recalled.
And preparation has helped avoid the top technological hazard matrix – communication systems failure.
“I applaud our board of commissioners when this ARPA money came in, they focused on bigger things, what bigger things that can really impact the entire county. Our radio system has come to the end of life. We can’t get parts for it anymore,” Bender explained.
He made a proposal with an estimated cost, and they were 100% behind it, investing $1.8 million to update the county’s radio communications system, mostly by going digital and adding sites at Mount Pisca, above Dallas, and one at the fairgrounds.
A pleasant surprise Bender got from the state was a grant to acquire a mobile emergency morgue trailer from the Oregon Health Authority. He explained the trailer is at the public works site, with no stickers for ID on outside of it. A mobile morgue could be very important tool, he told the commissioners.
“I reached out to local mortuaries to if see if there’s a real need for more capacity in Polk County. I talked to Michael Bolman he said ‘kinda funny you come to ask me because we were at absolute full capacity. We ran out of space several times during COVID disaster. We’re actually looking at capacity for our site. And we’re no different than other two mortuaries in county.’”
Bender said the county’s morgue capacity wouldn’t be able to handle something such as a plane crash. The mobile morgue addresses that need.
Looking at his ever-expanding emergency planning folder, Bender still enjoys the challenge of keeping the county safe.
“There’re things I really like about my job, but there’s things you don’t really care for,” he said. “I don’t like the sleepless nights sometimes when storms are coming in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.