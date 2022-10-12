I-O welcomes new sportswriter
Itemizer-Observer
Kendrick Murphy knew he had big shoes to fill after the tragic passing of Steve Brandon - not cleats, but the sneakers of a prolific sideline sports reporter.
With no time for turnover, Murphy hit the ground running Sept. 29, eager to attend the playfields of the local sports teams.
Murphy started writing a few years ago, working on websites, not knowing what he wanted to do for a career. Then an opportunity opened its door for Murphy.
“The hometown paper from where I am from in Cottage Grove (The Sentinel) needed a sports and education reporter,” Murphy said.
Even as he questioned if he was qualified for the job, he sent in his resume anyway.
“I was like, ‘I’m not sure if I have enough experience,’ but I sent in my resume and I was fortunate enough to get the job. It was weird working at the hometown paper because you are always seeing people you know trying to work, but it was a good experience.”
After working for his hometown newspaper, he was offered a job at USA Today, working behind the scenes with social and digital media.
“I did a lot of behind-the-scenes work. If you didn’t know somebody worked there, you would never know someone was there,” Murphy said. “I had no byline or photos, but it was cool to get that experience.” Now, his dream career path continues as sportswriter for the I-O. Just three weeks in, he’s still introducing himself to the community.
“I like to get to know the coaches, the parents, and the athletes. It is fun watching the team grow. I love sports and consume an unhealthy amount of sports in general. To get paid to do it is a dream of mine,” said Murphy.
