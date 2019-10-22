SALEM — Oregon taxpayers will receive a credit, not a check, for this year’s kicker.

A more than $1.5 billion tax surplus was confirmed by the Office of Economic Analysis earlier this month, triggering a tax surplus credit, or “kicker,” for the 2018 tax year.

Instead of kicker checks, the surplus will be returned to taxpayers through a credit on their 2019 state personal income tax returns filed in 2020.

Taxpayers can learn the amount of their credit by multiplying their 2018 tax liability — line 22 on form OR-40 — by 16 percent.

This percentage is determined and certified by OEA. Taxpayers who claimed a credit for tax paid to another state will need to subtract the credit amount from their liability before calculating the credit.

Taxpayers who filed a 2018 tax return and had tax due before credits are eligible to claim the kicker.

In order to claim the credit, taxpayers must file a 2019 Oregon tax return, even if they are otherwise not obligated to.

Detailed information on how to claim the credit will be in the 2019 Oregon personal income tax return instructions: Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. Composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.

The state may use all or part of an individual’s kicker to pay any owed state debt, such as tax due for other years, child support, court fines, or school loans.

For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dor.