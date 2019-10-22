SALEM — Oregon taxpayers will receive a credit, not a check, for this year’s kicker.
A more than $1.5 billion tax surplus was confirmed by the Office of Economic Analysis earlier this month, triggering a tax surplus credit, or “kicker,” for the 2018 tax year.
Instead of kicker checks, the surplus will be returned to taxpayers through a credit on their 2019 state personal income tax returns filed in 2020.
Taxpayers can learn the amount of their credit by multiplying their 2018 tax liability — line 22 on form OR-40 — by 16 percent.
This percentage is determined and certified by OEA. Taxpayers who claimed a credit for tax paid to another state will need to subtract the credit amount from their liability before calculating the credit.
Taxpayers who filed a 2018 tax return and had tax due before credits are eligible to claim the kicker.
In order to claim the credit, taxpayers must file a 2019 Oregon tax return, even if they are otherwise not obligated to.
Detailed information on how to claim the credit will be in the 2019 Oregon personal income tax return instructions: Form OR-40 for full-year Oregon residents, Form OR-40-P for part-year residents, and Form OR-40-N for nonresidents. Composite and fiduciary-income tax return filers are also eligible.
The state may use all or part of an individual’s kicker to pay any owed state debt, such as tax due for other years, child support, court fines, or school loans.
For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.