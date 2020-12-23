Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — On the Dec. 18 and 19, the volunteers at 812 SE Jefferson St. were especially busy spreading early Christmas cheer.

The storefront occupied by the nonprofit Kindness Club was welcoming all 177 of its needy clients to assemble backpacks of essentials for the holidays.

Founder Debbie McCleery said thanks to the charitable donations from the community, the Kindness Club was able to supply blankets, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, shirts and a goody bag to go into each backpack.

“We feel pretty ‘cudoed,’” McCleery said, making up a word to describe region’s reaction to the club’s efforts. “This community has really stepped up and supported us.”

The Kindness Club began four years ago when it reached out to help students in need within the Dallas School District. That first year, they were able to help 11 students.

“We asked the school counselors to identify the needs, because they know their kids. They know if a family is homeless or just needs the extra help,” McCleery said. “And it doesn’t have to be financial. It can be emotional. We have kids in foster care, maybe just a cheer up on Friday type of thing.”

Every Friday, the Kindness club assembled backpacks of food to the students counselors signed up. McCleery said the school district supplied them with a space for their operations, which they quickly outgrew. After looking in the community for a larger space, McCleery said Polk County offered a solution.

“They bought this building (at 812 SE Jefferson St.) and was going to tear it down,” she explained. “They said we could use it until they decided to do that. We have been in heaven here.”

Since moving to their new location, the Kindness Club now runs 12 routes, including into Salem, to deliver the necessities to 177 kids — about $10 to $12 worth in every food bag each week — a number that still blows McCleery’s mind.

“I remember two years ago we were going to hit 100 kids and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh. There’s no way.’ Last year we hit 145 and we thought, ‘How are we doing this? It’s 177 today and we just keep doing. It’s been pretty amazing.”

Since they expanded from food boxes to clothing, the Kindness Club now has rooms for youth, older boys and older girls, plus items for personal hygiene and laundry soap and other items their 75-sponsored families can use. During the COVID-19 outbreak, students make an appointment to come in and shop one-on-one with a volunteer throughout the week. The Kindness Club is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Since it takes about $40 a month to sponsor a child, McCleery said the Kindness Club is always in need of more donations. Donations, including new and lightly used clothes, may be sent to P.O. Box 731 Dallas, OR, 97338.

To learn more, go to www.thekindnessclubdallasoregon.com or to their Facebook page.