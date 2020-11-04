Itemizer-Observer Report

DALLAS — Dallas Police Department officer David King was promoted to sergeant after six years of serving as an officer.

In that time, he earned Dallas PD’s Life Saving Award for locating a resident inside a burning home and helping her to safety.

He also served as one of DPD’s department trainers, and in 2017 was awarded Officer of the Year at their annual awards banquet. King was recognized by his peers and supervisors for consistently going above and beyond to better the department.

At the Dallas Police Department’s most recent awards banquet, King was awarded Chief’s 212° Award, which is awarded to an individual “who strives for results — who gets things done and consistently makes an extra effort.”

King’s co-workers describe him as selfless and always having a positive attitude towards every aspect of his life and job.

As a sergeant, King will be a field supervisor, in charge of a patrol shift.