Micki Varney, a Salem city councilor whose Ward 8 is entirely in West Salem, is a salmon biologist who has been a teacher and a community leader as well as a community leader.
She has been a data analyst for stock assessment and hatchery evaluations for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife since 2010. She has represented Oregon on the Pacific Salmon Commission, which has members from the United States and Canada, since 2011. For that commission, she evaluates fisheries on the Oregon coast, in Columbia River tributaries, and in waters co-managed with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
From 1992 to 2010, Varney was a hatchery evaluations biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. She was named WDWF Educator of the Year in 2008 and received a WDFW public service award in 2009.
Varney taught science and mathematics classes at the high school level in St. Maries, Idaho, from 1986 through 1992. She served on the Dayton, Washington, City Council in 2009 and 2010.
She been a member of the American Association of University Women since 2005. She was president of the Dayton branch from 2007 to 2010 and the Salem branch from 2015 to 2017.
Since 2010, Varney has been a member of the Service Employees International Union, for which she is now chief shop steward.
Asked about nutritionists’ preferences of wild-caught fish over hatchery fish, Varney said, “We can’t have fisheries if we don’t have hatcheries.”
She stressed that balance is necessary.
Varney is interested in green spaces and recreation and sees growth potential for both in West Salem. One of her goals is to have a family fishing pond in the area.
Another goal is to increase housing densities.
Asked whether she wants a third bridge in Salem, Varney called it a necessity but said she had opposed the recent Salem River Crossing Project. She contended that it would have closed the Rosemont Avenue exit, dumped traffic into the area of Wallace Road and Highway 22, and taken out 100 businesses and homes in Salem.
She advocates a bridge district for Polk, Marion, and Yamhill counties, the boundaries to be determined after a study of who would use the bridge. She has suggested having the bridge in the area of Wheatland and Zena Road.
Other issues Varney sees as critical are homelessness, crime, infrastructure needs for expected population growth, lack of mental health services, and public safety.
She urges that Salem residents look at the city’s website to learn what is on the City Council’s agenda.
Also involving West Salem is Ward 1, which straddles the Willamette River. Its councilor, Virginia Stapleton, is out of town at this writing.
