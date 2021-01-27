Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz expected large numbers of Polk County residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 last week.

“That was dependent on information that the state had gotten regarding availability of the national stockpile of vaccines,” she told city councilors at their Jan. 19 meeting. “We are supposed to get our regular supply, plus a surge supply.”

It turns out, despite assurances from the outgoing Trump administration, the promised stockpile of vaccines never actually existed. Gov. Kate Brown broke the news to county and local governments Jan. 15 that no large shipments of vaccines were forthcoming.

Polk and Oregon’s 35 other counties were just getting normal vaccine shipments. Medical officials at Salem Health nonetheless announced their intention to proceed with mass vaccination clinics at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Salem for various demographic groups. Those groups exclude most people in the general population.

“The vaccination priorities in our state have dictated really so far that health workers, first-line workers, emergency responders and folks that are in congregant care centers are really in the first groups to get vaccinated,” Koontz said.

Vaccinations at the fairgrounds in Salem are also limited to people who live in Marion County and reserved for groups such as educators.

“Polk County is not quite at that same level,” said Koontz.

Officials at Salem Health, who also administer West Valley Hospital in Dallas, planned similar vaccination clinics at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall. However, as of Jan. 19, Koontz said only a few vaccine doses remained. “When they get a new supply of vaccines, they’ll open up at Western Oregon University,” she said.

Select groups of people may be able to receive vaccinations in the Pacific Room of the Werner University Center.

“They’ll have to stick very closely to the state guidelines for who can get vaccinated,” she said. The mayor admitted her report wasn’t a ray of sunshine.

“Some disappointing news, but our county health department and Salem Health are really in some ways leading the state in how to do this work, and I feel confident that we will have better news in the coming weeks about how we can get more vulnerable folks in our county and our community vaccinated,” she said.