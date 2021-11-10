Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — The Dallas Krazy Dayz Planning Committee (KDPC) has started the planning and scheduling of events for the 2022 Dallas Krazy Dayz community celebration. The is to goal is to build upon last year’s event and set the stage for an even larger and more lively event this coming summer.

With the very minimal time to plan last year’s event, the committee was unable to put together a parade, which some see as a staple of a Dallas Krazy Dayz celebration. One goal of the committee this year is to bring back the parade.

This year, the group has a sufficiently early start to incorporate a parade; and, have envisioned a new route, which includes a Saturday morning parade without taking away from the Main Street stage, food court and nearby beer garden elements.

The new route encompasses nearly the first half of the traditional parade route, starting at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson, traveling north on Jefferson. Instead of going to the “Y” intersection of Jefferson and Main, the parade will turn west onto Oak Street, much like the abbreviated parade we had during the year that the Levens Street bridge was under construction.

To avoid the conflict with the food court and stage on Main Street, the parade route continues across Main to the intersection of Southwest Church Street. Here, the parade makes its turn to the south, traveling down Church Street to the intersection of Washington Street where the parade will end and disperse.

This is a parade route designed to encircle and complement the various events of the downtown Dallas core and actually serves to slightly lengthen the parade route over previous years.

“The Krazy Dayz Planning Committee is excited to start planning events modeled after KD2021, with the addition of a Saturday morning parade which has long been a part of Dallas Krazy Dayz tradition,” a committee news release read.

The committee is in need of approximately 15 more community volunteers to help plan a quality parade for the upcoming season and the time to start is now. Those interested in helping build this parade are asked to please contact the Krazy Dayz Planning Committee via the sign-up link on the city of Dallas webpage www.dallasor.gov.