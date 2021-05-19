Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Krazy Dayz, Dallas’ signature festival, is back on the schedule for 2021 — and organizers hope it will be better than ever.

The schedule will remain the same, the last full weekend in July, this year July 22-25, with the first three days of the festival taking place in Dallas’ downtown core and the last day’s events in Dallas City Park.

They also hope that the pandemic doesn’t limit the event — or cancel it like it did in 2020.

As with Krazy Dayz of old, the Dallas Rotary Club will host Breakfast in the Park and the Dallas Arts Association will hold Art in the Park.

However, the setup for the downtown events will be modeled after Dallas’ successful solar eclipse event that took place in August 2017.

“As we were thinking of ways to re-energize our downtown summer celebration — and recalling the abundant turnout and positive feedback we received during the eclipse celebration in 2017 — the committee decided to coordinate a model similar to the downtown party coordinated by some of our community members and downtown merchants during the eclipse week,” said Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson, who is the co-chair of the organizing committee.

Simpson added the city wanted to make this year’s festival special because 2020’s had to be canceled. With that in mind, organizers thought this year would be a good opportunity to remake the celebration, which has seen progressively lower turnouts in recent years.

“As for Thursday through Saturday — when our downtown core events occur — our city manager (Brian Latta) has tasked us to do our best to facilitate a special event, in part because we had to miss last year and we believe the community is ready to get out and enjoy themselves — hopefully with somewhat lessened restrictions,” Simpson said. “More importantly, over the past several years, it seems there has been a gradually reducing number of activities, vendors and participants at the ‘traditional’ Summerfest/Krazy Dayz events, so it seemed an appropriate time to change things up a bit.”

Downtown will be transformed for the first three days of the celebration.

Krazy Dayz 2021 edition will include an expanded food court, a beer garden and merchandise vendors on Main Street, which a portion of will be closed for the celebration.

On Friday and Saturday, a large stage will be set up on Court Street for live entertainment. Also on Friday and Saturday, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take place on Mill Street.

Yes, there will be a parade, but a slightly different route.

Instead of running north up Jefferson Street and back south on Main Street to Washington Street, the parade will end at Main and Academy streets. Street closures for events on Main Street prompted the change to the parade route. Prior to the main parade, there will be a youth parade, with children encouraged to ride skateboards, bikes and scooters along the route.

Simpson added that Krazy Dayz is in need of volunteers. Those interested should contact Simpson at tom.simpson@dallasor.gov or Assistant City Manager Emily Gagner at emily.gagner@dallasor.gov.

Simpson said other events are in the works for the 2021 celebration, so check back with the city of Dallas for updates: www.ci.dallas.or.us.

Krazy Dayz planning committee

Assistant City Manager Emily Gagner and Dallas Police Chief Tom Simpson, co-chairs

Marlene Cox, President, Downtown Dallas Assn.

Melanie Fisher, Exec. Director, Downtown Dallas Assn.

Luis Garibay, Community Member

Tara Townley, Program Manager, Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce

Richard Merrill, President, Dallas Firefighters Assn.

Britneigh Hamill, Police Community Liaison

Tandi Vidrio, Police Community Service Officer

Cecilia Ward, City of Dallas Finance Director

Todd Brumfield, Dallas Fire & EMS Chief

Read about more events on the schedule for summer 2021, and other fun ways to get out of the house in our Explore Polk County, in this edition of the I-O.