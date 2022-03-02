The Krazy Dayz Planning Committee has made the decision to cancel the parade from the 2022 Krazy Dayz weekend due to a lack of volunteers to plan, organize and run the parade.
The committee continues to meet regularly and work on creating another fun event for the Krazy Dayz weekend. They’ve added to this year’s event live music on Thursday evening, an increased number of vendor booths, a revised and expanded food court and the introduction of the “Krazy Dayz Sippery” in an enclosed area which will include multiple beer and wine vendors.
The Krazy Dayz Planning Committee still needs additional volunteers to help with a number of other activities which are moving forward. If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Krazy Dayz Planning Committee now via the sign-up link on the city of Dallas website at www.dallasor.gov.
