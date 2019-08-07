There were 92 entries in the Krazy Dayz parade this year and somewhere between 4,500 and 5,000 spectators, according to estimates from the city of Dallas.

Trophy winners

Best in Show, adult division: Chemeketa Polk Center, pulled by Larry Lester

Best in Show, junior division: Salt Creek Baptist, VBS

Ribbons

Musical group

First: Dallas School District

Second: Dallas Church

Marching/Walking groups

First: Xtreme Dance

Second: France School of Dance

Float, junior division

First: Ignite

Second: Dallas High School Firebird Dance Team

Float, adult division

First: Chemeketa Polk Center

Second: Karma Coffee

Third: Anytime Fitness, Dallas

Antique Car/Truck

First: Corky and Judy Campbell

Second: Gerald Lillie

Animal Entries

First: Salt Creek Church Vacation Bible School

Second: First American Title

Third: Casino Gold Miniature Horse Ranch

Commercial Vehicle

First: Van Well Building Supply

Antique Tractor/Farm Vehicle

First: Jim Rodriguez