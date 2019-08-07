There were 92 entries in the Krazy Dayz parade this year and somewhere between 4,500 and 5,000 spectators, according to estimates from the city of Dallas.
Trophy winners
Best in Show, adult division: Chemeketa Polk Center, pulled by Larry Lester
Best in Show, junior division: Salt Creek Baptist, VBS
Ribbons
Musical group
First: Dallas School District
Second: Dallas Church
Marching/Walking groups
First: Xtreme Dance
Second: France School of Dance
Float, junior division
First: Ignite
Second: Dallas High School Firebird Dance Team
Float, adult division
First: Chemeketa Polk Center
Second: Karma Coffee
Third: Anytime Fitness, Dallas
Antique Car/Truck
First: Corky and Judy Campbell
Second: Gerald Lillie
Animal Entries
First: Salt Creek Church Vacation Bible School
Second: First American Title
Third: Casino Gold Miniature Horse Ranch
Commercial Vehicle
First: Van Well Building Supply
Antique Tractor/Farm Vehicle
First: Jim Rodriguez
