DALLAS — There are a lot of changes in store for Dallas’ summer showcase event, Krazy Dayz (formerly known as Summerfest), but the centerpiece remains Saturday’s parade.

Dallas Recreation and Events Coordinator Sheila Peirce took over Krazy Dayz organization this year, and among the new experiences for her is putting together a parade.

She was a little nervous when few people and groups had registered, but that changed after the July Fourth weekend.

“I’ve had numerous calls about the parade just this week,” she said.

There’s room for many more.

The Krazy Dayz parade theme will align with the theme of Dallas’ first mural contest, “She Flies with Her Own Wings.”

Mural contest organizers city of Dallas, Dallas Arts Association, and the Dallas Downtown Association decided to go with the state motto to have artists create wings to paint on 12 structures in the downtown area.

Peirce was inspired to make that theme of the parade. She’s eager to see what people come up for their floats.

“That’s what I like about it. It could be any wings. It could airplane wings. It could be butterfly wings. It could be angel wings,” Peirce said. “It’s really up to them to do what they want to do with it.”

Peirce lowered the parade registration costs to $10 to participate in all divisions (junior, adult and live musical groups). Categories include: floats, animals, non-motorized floats, musical group, marching or walking group, antique car or truck, commercial vehicle, and antique tractor or farm vehicle.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, in downtown Dallas, following a route up Jefferson Street and back down Main Street.

Peirce, who was involved with the mural project, said she couldn’t choose a favorite among the murals, and hopes to see that same kind of creativity on the Krazy Dayz route.

“It was fun to see what people thought of with their wings,” she said.

Krazy Dayz Parade

When: 11 am. on Saturday, July 27.

Where: Downtown Dallas on Jefferson and Main streets.

Theme: She Flies with Her Own Wings.

Registration: $10 for all entries.

To register: www.dallasor.gov/833/Dallas-Events.

For more information: Sheila Peirce, 503-831-3562 or sheila.peirce@dallasor.gov.