POLK COUNTY — A legal challenge has been filed against a recent decision by the Polk County Board of Commissioners denying a zone change for agricultural land in the Eola Hills of West Salem, which would have allowed division of 228 acres into smaller parcels.

The filing, with the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA), asks LUBA to reject the two-to-one vote by the county commissioners earlier this winter that refused to allow a comprehensive plan amendment on the land.

The action would have changed the property from a zone limited to “exclusive farm use” to an “agriculture and forestry 10-acre minimum zoning district,” according to the proposal.

“I have filed my brief advising LUBA where I believe the county failed in its decision making,” confirmed Wallace Lien, the Salem-based attorney who has been representing the principle landowner, Wayne Simmons, since he began his quest several years ago.

The case involved four owners and seven contiguous parcels near Best Road Northwest.

“I continue to believe the Simmons application clearly meets all of the land use criteria for its conversion to 10-acre parcels,” Lien said. “I now am also convinced that if the Simmons property were located in Marion County, it would be approved.”

He noted that a recent application based on “very similar facts” was approved unanimously by the Marion County Board of Commissioners.

The high elevation of the land — generally at or exceeding 900 feet above sea level — poses “extreme problems for establishing agricultural uses,” according to the petition filed with LUBA in February. It alleges that the level of “rainfall, humidity, wind, sun exposure and temperature” all make agricultural activity “impracticable.”

The document, which also names “1000 Friends of Oregon” and “Friends of Polk County,” asserts that errors in legal interpretation were made in the Polk County decision.

Polk County Commissioners Craig Pope and Lyle Mordhorst voted against the proposed zone change; Commissioner Mike Ainsworth cast the dissenting yes vote. All three declined comment, when asked about the recent filing.

So far, representatives of “1000 Friends of Oregon” and “Friends of Polk County” have failed to answer to emails or phone calls seeking a response.