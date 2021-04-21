Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Councilor Jackie Lawson resigned from the Dallas City Council on Friday.

Lawson has served nearly four terms on the council.

She cited a need to work on a remodeling project on a second home which is out of state. Lawson said she felt unable to appropriately represent Dallas citizens given her commitments elsewhere.

“I appreciate the honor given to me by the citizens of Dallas to represent them and wish you all the best in the future for our community,” Lawson said in a statement from the city announcing her resignation.

City Manager Brian Latta thanked Lawson for her 14 years of dedication to the city.

“I wish to thank her for her years of service and her leadership to the community,” he said. The council discussed how to fill the vacancy at its meeting on Monday night. “When we’ve had council vacancies over the last nine or 10 years, there’s been two processes that the council had elected to go through,” Latta said.

The city charter does not give specific instructions on a process to fill a council vacancy. It states that a majority of the remaining councilors must approve the appointment.

The first option is to fill the vacancy with the next top vote-getter in the most recent election, which was November 2020. The second option is to allow potential candidates to submit applications and conduct interviews to appoint someone to finish Lawson’s term.

Latta said the first option was used when in January 2019 councilor-elect Jim Fairchild decided to resign his seat which he had been re-elected to in November 2018. He had not been sworn into the office yet, and elected to resign for health reasons. Councilor Larry Briggs was appointed to fill the seat, as he received the next highest vote tally after the candidates elected to seats in the election.

“The council then appointed him to that position after learning that he was interested in that position,” Latta said.

In another case, the council appointed Councilor Ken Woods to fill the seat of Mayor Brian Dalton when Dalton moved from being a city councilor to the mayor.

Woods ran against Dalton for the mayor’s post, but lost. He had been on the city council before running for mayor, but his council term was expiring and he could not run for both offices.

When vacancies occurred in 2011, 2012, and 2016, the council solicited applications and held interviews with applicants to select the next city councilor.

“One of those two processes seem appropriate to fill the vacancy,” Latta said. “So what staff is looking for this evening is how you would like to fill that vacancy.”

Latta said that he already contacted Terry Crawford, the candidate with the next highest number of votes in the November 2020 election to see if he was interested in taking the post. Crawford served one term on the council, being elected in 2016.

“He indicated that he would be open to that,” Latta said.

However, he recommended getting a letter of commitment from Crawford before officially appointing him to the seat.

Councilor Paul Trahan said he would be in favor of appointing Crawford given his previous experience on the council. Councilor Bill Hahn agreed.

“He is experienced. He knows how the council works,” Hahn said. “I think that it would give him the opportunity to move right in as opposed to doing a solicitation for someone who doesn’t have the experience, having them spend the time catching up with the activities that are now happening, currently, like the budget.”

Council President Michael Schilling made the motion to ask for a letter of commitment from Crawford before moving forward with an appointment. The motion passed on a 7 to 1 vote, with Councilor Kirsten Collins voting no.

Collins said she would prefer to have candidates submit applications.

If Crawford commits to serving, the council would then officially vote on appointing him at its next meeting.