Learn how to adopt green energy and save money under the new Inflation Reduction Act at a class Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. E. The benefits apply to all, but more generous benefits apply to low and moderate income residents. From hybrid cars to electric heat pumps, and from solar panels to battery storage, money is becoming available both in terms of rebates and tax credits. Julie Williams of Seeds for the Sol will help share how to to save energy, save money and help save the Earth.
