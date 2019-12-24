DALLAS — A Polk County business development grant will pay for 30 students to get work experience — and a small paycheck — at local businesses through a new internship program.
“The intention is to help provide high school students with the skills that they need to not only be able be successful academically, but also after high school with job skills so that they can be employable wherever they chose to go,” said Dana Goodale, a Polk County school-based counselor who works in Dallas schools. “If they chose to go to furthering an education, then that’s fantastic. Or if they chose to go into the workforce, they have some skills that are going to help them.”
She said the program will build on one introduced at Dallas’ Morrison Campus Alternative School in 2017, and will work with 10 students at a time.
Businesses participating at press time are: Pressed, West Valley Hospital, Family Building Blocks, Dallas Police Department, Dallas School District and the Polk County Resource Center. Goodale said the county and school district are looking for other businesses in the fields of construction, automotive repair and cosmetology to participate.
Students will work 80 hours during a term, which pencils out to about eight to 10 hours per week. The first term of the program started on Dec. 9.
The grant pays for a $500 stipend for students, which they are eligible for at the end of the internship, and $100 to pay for work clothes or other items needed for work, such as a food handler’s permit.
“Money can also be used for anything to make sure they are work-ready, so a Social Security card, a birth certificate and Oregon ID, any of those documents that they need to be work ready once they finish the internship,” Goodale said.
She said during Morrison’s first program, students not having the documents necessary to fill out an I-9 and W-4 was a barrier.
“Students don’t need those documents to start the internship, but that is a goal,” Goodale said. “At some point by the end, they will have all those things.”
Advisors from the school district and county will check in with both students and the business owners once a week to make sure everything is on track. Those advisors can coach students on appropriate work clothes, cellphone use during work hours and how to interact with customers.
“The student would set goals, and the business would have goals for the student as well, whether they be little projects or being really intentional about what the student wants to get out of this,” Goodale said.
Students will be vetted by school counselors first to make sure they are ready for an internship. Goodale said they will get experience in resume and cover letter writing, and interview experience. Then students will be matched to businesses related to their career aspirations.
“We really want it to be worthwhile, not only for the students, but for the business, so wanting to find a place where they are actually going to learn skills,” Goodale said.
Pressed owner Teasa Bathke approached Polk County’s Family and Community Outreach Director Brent DeMoe several months ago about being a host for an internship program. About two months ago, Bathke asked him about how it was progressing and became part of the first group of businesses to agree to take on an intern.
“I asked what they were looking for, and they were looking for students to grow in different industries,” Bathke said. “My plan is for them to get a feel of every little taste of it. They are going work a little bit as a barista, a prep cook, and I’m going to have a couple of hours a week where I’m introducing them to the back office stuff.”
Back office duties include payroll, scheduling and planning food orders, she said.
Goodale said Pressed is a location where an intern could develop skills that could be used in a variety of other jobs.
“Pressed is such a unique business. It’s a coffee shop, and a wine bar and an events center,” she said. “There so much to it.”
Chemeketa Community College has joined the partnership in securing a grant to pay the businesses $500 to cover the cost of supervising and mentoring an intern. Its Dallas campus will offer interns free career classes, including a resume and cover letter workshop, career exploration course, and an interview class.
“They have three career exploration courses that they will allow these students to take,” Goodale said. “That will probably start in the spring, so they will be able to earn college credit for free through that.”
Also this spring, the program will host a youth employment conference at Western Oregon University as a capstone event in the program. Goodale said the county’s last youth activity survey revealed many of the careers young people are interested in. Survey responses also stated that students didn’t know how to pursue those jobs.
She said the goal of the conference is to give students knowledge and resources to follow their ambitions. It will be open to Dallas and Central high school juniors, and will have more than information booths. Speakers and panels will give in-depth information to students about getting into the fields they are interested in.
“The hope is that the internship program will be those first steps of students exploring careers and opportunities, and then we will have some more ideas and questions when that conference comes around,” Goodale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.