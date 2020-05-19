Itemizer-Observer staff report
DALLAS — When the Itemizer-Observer published its special “Quarantine edition” puzzle section on April 29, we asked readers what they were doing to keep themselves busy while having to spend a lot more time at home.
We only received one response, from Dallas resident Robbin Bull, but it was so creative — and cute — we decide to share it.
Bull has recreated a day in quarantine life with Legos — from online meetings, to working out, to playing with the dog to “trying not to climb the walls.”
“I started out reading stories to the grandkids online,” Bull said. “That evolved into adding minor animations to the stories, and then my Lego buddies got involved. My Lego friends tell this short story.”
To see the whole day-in-the-life story, go to https://youtu.be/JTys1uOCCGg.
