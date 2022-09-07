Itemizer-Observer
Once a year, a time warp manifests in the deep, southwest corner of Polk County, taking visitors back more than 450 years to the time of Queen Elizabeth the First’s reign.
The fields in rural Kings Valley transform in September into the home of the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire. Travel back in time to last year, and organizer Jackie Hughes said you would have attended the only Renaissance fair still open statewide due to their pandemic safety measures.
“We didn’t have a single case of COVID. There were extra precautions, extra space between vendors, hand sanitizer stations. We’re proud not to have been a spreader event at all,” Hughes said, adding last year’s event had more than 10,000 visitors.
Back for its 26th year Sept. 10-11, the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire celebrates the Reign of Queen Elizabeth the First, which many historians consider “one of the most glorious in English history” between 1558 and 1603.
Befitting a glorious time, Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire features events like jousting and archery competitions, activities like the popular rat hunt and entertainment on four stages all day, including madrigal singers, comedic Shakespeare and even a blind juggler.
Both days at noon there will be true, full contact jousting contests with a second each day at 4 p.m. featuring hemlock lances that give a more “theatric” presentation where the splinters fly, Hughes said.
In between jousts at 2 p.m. are the Cascade Mountain Archers riding Mongolian horseback demonstration.
“Being family friendly, parents can take kids to Urchin’s Alley where the games are and play while parents enjoy entertainment on the stages,” Hughes said. “There’s root beer every year, and Kings Valley Charter School Foreign Language Club event where they raise money for a trip to France or Italy.”
She is also expecting there to be 100 vendors, safely distanced apart for those still with lingering worries about COVID.
“Make sure to stop by Fyne Feasting for a turkey leg or a banger,” she added.
Gates open both days at 10 a.m. and the festival runs until 6 p.m. Hughes said as a bonus, they offer a start gate show where a majority of performers are out there entertaining the public while waiting for ticket booths to open up. And tickets are $17 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12 and active military get in free.
For more information, including where to get discount coupons, go to the Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Shrewfaire.
